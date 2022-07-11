Google launches Chromecast with Google TV in India

The Chromecast with Google TV originally made its global debut along with Pixel 5 and 4a series way back in October 2020. Now, Google is finally bringing the device to India.

The Chromecast with Google TV is now up for grabs on Flipkart for Rs 6,399. It will be made available at authorised brick-and-mortar stores soon.

As you can see, the device flaunts a compact pebble-like design language. It can neatly plug into the TV's HDMI port behind the screen panel.

The Chromecast can stream multi-media content up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second. With the support of Dolby Vision, the device promises to offer good natural colour, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The all-new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like 'how's the weather?' or other tasks.



Chromecast with Google TV. Credit: Google



Also, with Google Assistant users get the option to control the smart home lights at home. The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services, YouTube and Netflix, to give users instant access to the content they like. The remote has programmable TV controls and users can assign function to buttons for power, volume, and input.

A notable aspect of the Chromecast is the Google TV interface. It comes with For You tab, which offers users personalised watch suggestions organised based on what apps they have subscribed to and contents like to watch.

And, Google TV's Watchlist lets people bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. Users can add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop, and it will automatically get synced on the TV.

