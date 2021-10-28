Google launches tool to remove minors' photos online

In August, Google had announced to bring out new policy changes to safeguard under-18 users online.

As promised, Google has released a tool that will allow teenager or their parents to remove photos from appearing on its search engine.

"We believe this change will help give young people more control over their digital footprint and where their images can be found on Search," said Danny Sullivan, Public Liaison for Search, Google.

Here's how to submit the online form requesting removal of photos to Google:

Step1: Visit the help page (here) for the new policy to understand the information you’ll need to provide when using the request form.

Step 2: Start your removal request using the form at this support link (here).



Google's form to report the imagery that is appearing in search results. Credit: Google



Step 3: Fill out the form to report the imagery that is appearing in the results. In the form, including information like:

--Image URLs of any images that you want to be removed

--URLs of any search results pages that contain the images

--Search query terms that surface the images

After you submit the request, Google's team will review it and reach out for any additional information they might need to verify it meets the requirements for removal. And they'll notify the users once they’ve taken down the image.

