Google Lens comes to Chrome browser for PCs

Since day one of the launch of the Google Lens, it has steadily grown to become the most used feature on Google search, camera apps, and even as a standalone mobile app, it has registered more than 500 million downloads.

The primary reasons for the popularity of Google Lens is the instant and most accurate results of the image search and also for quick language translations.

Now, Google Lens is now finally integrated with the Chrome browser image search. It is showing in the latest Chrome v92 update, reported 9to5Google.

Going forward, whenever the user points the cursor on an image on Chrome browser and press right click on the mouse, he/she will get the 'Search image in with Google Lens' option in the menu.

It will then guide the user to the 'lens.google.com/search’ webpage. There, users can upload the image URL or pick one from the storage in the PC to let the app identify the image.

Once uploaded, it will show results along with three sections-- the 'Top match' section and a grid of 'Similar images' and 'Related content'.

With the Google Lens integration, the Chrome browsing experience gets better, and also the people will get better and more accurate image results than before.

