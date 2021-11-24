Google Pixel 6a under works; key details surface online

Last month, Google unveiled the new line of premium Pixel 6, 6 Pro series phones. They are the company's first devices to be powered by proprietary Tensor silicon. However, the availability of the devices is limited to select global regions.

Now, a new report has emerged the search engine giant is working on an affordable mid-range variant dubbed as Pixel 6a.

The APK Insight team of 9to5Google who specialise in decoding internals of the app has detected that Pixel 6a codenamed internally as Bluejay will have the same 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor we see in the Pixel 5a, but will also feature a secondary 12MP (IMX386) shooter.

On the front, it is said to feature an 8MP selfie camera with an IMX355 sensor.

Also, it is expected to come with Google Tensor (GS101) chipset. Given how efficient is Image Signal Processor(ISP) of Tensor silicon is, the Pixel 6a will certainly have the capability to take good pictures in all light conditions and also support some of the marque features of the premium Pixel 6 series such as face unblur magic eraser and the motion mode.

Must read | Key photography features of Pixel 6 series

However, there is no word on when the Pixel 6a will be launched.



The new Pixel 6 series. Credit: Google



The Pixel 4a was a runaway hit among consumers in India. But, for reasons unknown, Google has not introduced the Pixel 5a series in the sub-continent so far.

Many fans in India are hoping Google to bring at least the Pixel 6a in 2022.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.