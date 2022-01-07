Google Pixel Fold features surface online

We have been hearing of the Pixel-branded foldable phone for quite some time, and it was also speculated to launch along with the Pixel 6 series, but never materialised.

Now, more credible evidence of the existence of the Pixel Fold has emerged on the Geekbench performance testing website. As shown in the screenshot, the device dubbed as Google Pipit is shown has scored a really good 4,811 and 11,349 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Also, it is shown to feature 12GB RAM and also come with an octane-core CPU with a base frequency of 1.80Ghz hinting the chipset might be Google’s proprietary Tensor silicon (1st Gen) we see in the Pixel 6 series. The latter has the same base CPU speed.

Add to that Pipit for long, it has been in the news that it was internal code for the Pixel Fold phone series within Google’s test project group.

Now, with the Geekbench score leak, many believe Google is ready with the final prototype, which may get the nod for mass production and possibly make the grand debut later this fall (October) along with the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pipit aka Pixel Fold score on Geekbench performance website (screen-grab)



It has to be noted that Google has made huge improvements with the latest Android 12 OS to improve user experience on existing foldable phones such as the Galaxy Z series in the market.

Also, Google last month announced new Android 12L exclusively developed for foldable phones is slated to roll out early this year and those which are slated to launch later in the year, will come with Android 12L.

It has already made the developed preview software available for testers to improve it.

So, we believe, Google’s Pixel Fold is more likely ready and may finally come in 2022.

