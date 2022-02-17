Google promises to improve user privacy on Android phones

Google, for long, has been accused of not putting enough effort to protect user privacy on Android phones. Most of the apps both Google's and third-party in bid to offer personalized ads, track user activities on handsets.

But, with increased awareness among phone users, most companies are now forced to cut down on surveillance. Truth be told, Apple has been at the forefront in terms of giving full control to its customers to block apps from tracking user activities on the devices.

In late 2021, search engine giant woke up to the new reality and introduced a new Android 12 OS with a privacy dashboard and other security features.

Now, Google has announced to bring Privacy Sandbox, which will further curtail the app from tracking user information on Android phones.

"We’re announcing a multi-year initiative to build the Privacy Sandbox on Android, with the goal of introducing new, more private advertising solutions. Specifically, these solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID. We’re also exploring technologies that reduce the potential for covert data collection, including safer ways for apps to integrate with advertising SDKs," said Anthony Chavez, vice president, product management, Android security & privacy.

Google also revealed that the new initiatives will be helpful to both the consumer and app developer community. It will take a different path unlike taken by other platform hosts (read Apple), who bluntly blocked existing tracking features, which doesn't serve either the consumer or app developer.



Caption



The company said the Privacy Sandbox initiative will let the users know their information is safeguarded. And, also the developers and businesses will have the tools to succeed on mobile.

"While we design, build and test these new solutions, we plan to support existing ads platform features for at least two years, and we intend to provide substantial notice ahead of any future changes," Chavez added.

Starting this week, developers will be able to review Google's initial design proposals and share feedback on the Android developer site.

The company has plans to roll out developer previews over the course of the year, with a beta release by the end of 2021. Google has assured that it will provide regular updates on designs and timelines, and app creators can also sign up to receive updates.

Several app-makers including indigenous Verse Innovation and HealthifyMe, among others have supported Google's new initiatives.

“We are excited to hear about the new privacy initiatives from Android. Google’s initiative is a great opportunity for app developers such as HealthifyMe to provide input in shaping the future of privacy on mobile. Their goals are in line with our product vision, delivering a great user experience while continuing to grow the ecosystem,” said Sachin Shenoy, CTO & Co-Founder, HealthifyMe.

Must read | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.