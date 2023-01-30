Google working on AI bot that can churn out catchy music with just text input

In the early 2000s and even before that, people were able to recognise popular artists or bands just by listening to their songs, but with the recent advancement in the music industry, particularly with regard to autotuning, most listeners can't guess who sang unless they view the song description.

Now, Google is reportedly working on smart Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based bot MusicLM that can dish out catchy music beats with just text description. Google AI bot makes use of 280,000 hours of music.

The search engine giant has shared around 5,500 samples on GitHub and they are really good to listen to. However, Google says, like its LaMDA conversational AI, the new MusicLM too has programming bias, needs more work, and also ensures that the music generated doesn't infringe on any copyrights of existing tunes and music.

"MusicLM casts the process of conditional music generation as a hierarchical sequence-to-sequence modeling task, and it generates music at 24 kHz that remains consistent over several minutes. Our experiments show that MusicLM outperforms previous systems both in audio quality and adherence to the text description. Moreover, we demonstrate that MusicLM can be conditioned on both text and a melody in that it can transform whistled and hummed melodies according to the style described in a text caption," reads the Google MusicML research note on GitHub.

Google MusicML was able to churn out a really good music beat matching this text description-- "The main soundtrack of an arcade game. It is fast-paced and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff. The music is repetitive and easy to remember, but with unexpected sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls." There are many such sample music notes generated from just the text. Check it out (here).

We are not sure if MusicML is one of the 20-plus AI bots Google is reportedly planning to showcase in the upcoming I/O 2023 event. But, MusicML looks very promising and will definitely come in handy for content creators particularly the video content creators on the YouTube platform and they don't get strike notice from Google for copyright infringements and lose revenue.

