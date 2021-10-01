Great Indian Sale 2021: Here's sneak peek of top smartphone deals on Amazon

Just hours before Amazon kicks off the Deepavali festival edition of the Great Indian Sale, the company has offered a sneak peek at some of the most lucrative deals on consumer electronics goods.

Like previous times, Amazon is giving 24-hour early bird access to for Prime subscribers in India on October 2. For others, they can get discounts from October 3 and the festive sale campaign ends on October 10.

Here, we will be covering the best smartphone deals which will be offered on Amazon this weekend.

Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price bands.

Apple

Amazon is offering Apple iPhone 11 for Rs 38,999 against MRP Rs 49,999 during Prime Early Access

Samsung

Amazon is offering up to 30 per cent off on top rated Samsung's mid-range M series phones

Samsung M12, which comes with a 48MP quad camera and a 6,000 mAh battery will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 9,499.

Samsung M32 with 64MP camera and FHD+ Samoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 12,499.

Samsung M32 5G, which comes with MediaTek 720D processor and 12-band 5G support, will be available at Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available during the event with an introductory offer of Rs 1,000 coupon discount starting Rs 25,999 net price

Also, Amazon is offering flat 55% savings on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Consumers can buy it for just Rs 36,999

OnePlus

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 series with up to Rs 10,000 discount along with additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange on select devices and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at their lowest ever starting prices of Rs 36999, Rs 46999, and Rs 60,999 respectively. Customers can avail additional up to Rs 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G will also get extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on select devices and an additional 10% Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Customers can also avail additional Rs 1,000 off with coupons on the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

iQOO

The iQOO Z5 5G will be available at an introductory offer of up to Rs 3000 off with coupons and HDFC Bank offer to take the net effective price of the iQOO Z5 5G to Rs 20,990 (8+128GB).

Customers can also buy iQOO Z3 5G and iQOO 7 5G for flat Rs 17,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively with flat savings of up to Rs 2,000.

Customers can also claim an additional Up to Rs 3000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Cards and up to 9 months No Cost EMI. It should be noted that Amazon Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with the purchase of iQOO smartphones.

Xiaomi

The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 50MP AI Quad Camera and India’s first Helio G88 and will be available for Rs 11,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, another new launch that comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G, AMOLED display, and super slim design will be available for as low as Rs 23,499 against Rs 26,999

Amazon is also offering 10 per cent off on Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 10 Series. With this, customers can buy the feature-rich Redmi phones for as low as Rs 6,799.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G will be available for Rs 26,999 against MRP: Rs 29,999

