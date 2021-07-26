HP launches Victus mainstream gaming laptops 

HP on Monday announced the introduction of its next-generation mainstream gaming PC portfolio Victus.

The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch unique laptop design in two attractive colours, Mica Silver and Performance blue, ideal for both casual and experienced gamers. The all new Victus 16 is made from post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The Victus E series laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Processor starts at Rs 64,999, while the Intel 11th generation-powered Victus starts at Rs 74,999.

The company said that it has been designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers. The Victus is built with the DNA of HP’s powerful Omen gaming lineup. It will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel Core i5 processors. Both models provide accessible, affordable, and an elevated gaming experience with FHD IPS 144Hz Display3, audio from Bang and Olufsen, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, and an upgraded cooling system. With a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub, the device offers features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, said, “We are on the cusp of a major gaming boom in India based on the rising popularity of gaming witnessed in the last few years. For youngsters in India, gaming is increasingly becoming a passion point like music or any other sport. In fact, HP India’s recent Gaming Landscape Report 2021 suggests that over 90 percent respondents agree that gaming is a viable career option. Believing we have merely touched the tip of an iceberg, the Victus Line up is created for mainstream players, giving them access to an elevated, gaming experience.”

As per HP India’s Gaming Landscape Report 2021, around 60 per cent of Indian gamers want to spend under Rs 1lakh for a gaming PC and Victus portfolio can be their preferred gaming PC option. The study also suggested that gamers find PC gaming a stress buster and a tool to connect with friends and family. Over 92 per cent respondents also agreed that gaming helps relieve work/ study pressure while reducing stress and inducing positive feelings.

As the first entrant in the Victus line, the Victus by HP 16 hosts following features:

Immersive Display suited for AAA Gaming: The 16-inch display has up to FHD 144Hz 300 nits Eyesafe 184 low-blue light choices and it fits snugly atop a design with a roughly 15-inch footprint for everyday mobility.

Power Cooling: Heat Pipe Based, Five Way Airflow with bigger Vents, Fan size and longer fin length enhances thermal efficiency.

Ultimate Control: To take advantage of existing internal features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals, ships with the preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub to help games run sublime while accessibility to other features, such as Coaching, Rewards, and the Omen Oasis Beta raise gaming experiences in different and fun ways.

Victus by HP Powered by AMD Rzyen Processor are available in the following configurations:

Lightning-fast performance with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Rzyen 7 5800H Mobile Processors

Graphics powered by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options

Memory up to 16GB upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM

Powerful storage with 512GB PCIe storage

Mica silver color with a distinctive lifestyle design

Victus by HP Powered by Latest Intel 11th gen Processor are available in the following configurations:

Responsive gaming with New Intel 11th Gen 11300H and Intel Core i7-11800H series processors

Graphics powered by up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB

Memory up to 16GB upgradable up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM

Gaming and other activities seem quick and simple with a single SSD up to Gen4 512GB PCIe storage

Performance Blue color with a distinctive lifestyle design

