Illustrated puzzle game makes debut on Apple Arcade

As part of special collaboration, Illustrated puzzle game will show galleries highlighting Van Gogh’s early years and his stay in Paris

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 18:19 ist

BorderLeap, the makers of the popular game Patterned, launched the new title Illustrated on Apple Arcade, exclusive to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV-supported devices.

As part of the special collaboration with the Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for the museum’s 50th anniversary, the game features select galleries highlighting — Van Gogh’s early years and his stay in Paris. BorderLeap has plans to add more galleries from the museum later in the year.

As you can see from the cover photos, the game is a picture puzzle and you just have to fill the gaps with the right jigsaw piece to form the full image. 


Illustrated game showing Van Gogh's The Potato Eaters puzzle. Credit: Special Arrangement

Illustrated joins the titles such as stitch., Tetris Beat, Assemble With Care, and more at Arcade.

Also, the Grindstone game received a new update bringing new 45 remix levels from levels 106 - 150 in the Cosmic Darkside, and the all-new Harry’s Hat Stand.

Even Episode XOXO  and Super Leap Day gaming titles received new updates to enhance the playing experience.

