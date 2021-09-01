iMiD 2021: Samsung showcases double foldable phone

Having launched three iterations of commercially successful foldable phones, Samsung is now taking things a notch up with multi-foldable displays for mobiles.

In the recently concluded International Meeting on Information Display (iMiD) 2021, Samsung showcased a new foldable phone prototype with a double bendable screen.

The phone's screen spreads over three panels held by two hinges, very similar to the one we see in the current crop of the Galaxy Z Fold3 series mobiles.

With this kind of technology, Samsung is blurring the boundaries of the tablet and the phones. Already we are seeing single-foldable phones getting mainstreamed in the market and over time, we will see the prices of such niche products getting down.



Samsung's new foldable phone prototype. Credit: Samsung Display



Once it reaches that point, many will be able to afford the foldable phones. They have a lot of use cases. Firstly, it will save a lot of money for people as they don't have to buy a phone and tablet separately.

With a big screen and powerful processor, it will be a good e-learning gadget option for children. And, even elders can enjoy a better e-commerce shopping experience and binge on movies for long hours.

As of now, there is no official word on when we can see the commercial variant of the double-foldable phone in the market, but one thing is sure, Samsung will most likely to bring it, considering that the fact that LG shut the mobile business early this year.

Watch the Samsung's foldable phone demo video below:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.