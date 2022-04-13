Indian wins honours at Apple iPhone macro photography challenge

American technology giant Apple earlier in the year launched the annual 'Shot on iPhone' global photography challenge in January. This year's theme is macro photography and the results are out.

Interestingly, Prajwal Chougule, a software engineer based in Kolhapur (Maharashtra) from India, has won big honours in the 2022 edition.

"I am a nature lover and love going on early morning walks, with my iPhone 13 Pro. The golden hour brings the best out of nature and is a photographer's delight. Dewdrops on a spider's web caught my attention and I was fascinated by how the dry spider silk formed a necklace, on which the dew glisten like pearls. It felt like a piece of art on natures canvas, " said Prajwal Chougule.

His award-winning 'Art in Nature' submission is a close-up shot of the spider web with early morning dew drops looking like a gorgeous string of precious pearls. It was captured beautifully on his iPhone 13 Pro.

Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker, co-founder, of The House Of Pixels was one of the judges of Apple's Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge and she said-- "This image is so perfect that it looks like an illustration. The well-arranged dew drops on the spiderweb are captured with great detail. It’s something that most people would miss around them. There is some sort of harmony in the drops; at first glance, the viewer could be deceived by what the subject is. The iPhone does a fantastic job at focusing on such fine detail, with close to almost no definitive background"

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro series comes with significant upgrades, particularly in terms of photography over the predecessor. It is Apple's first iPhone series to boast macro mode. The camera hardware and the advanced ISP (Image Signal Processor) of the Apple A15 Bionic does an excellent job in capturing and reproducing natural colours and minute details of the subject at close range.

“Volcanic Lava” (sunflower) by Abhik Mondal (@abhik_mondal_photos). Shot on iPhone 13 Pro. Credit: Apple India



"At Apple, we believe that the true potential of our products is fully realized once they’re put in the hands of our customers and the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge showcases that so beautifully. We invited the world to share their best macro shots, and our ten winning photographers captured images that make even the smallest details seem epic — like dew drops on a spider’s web, snowflakes on a dog’s fur, and sea glass dazzling in the daylight — all encouraging us to slow down to take in the wonder around us. We’re excited we can bring this powerful type of photography to even more people with iPhone 13 Pro, and are inspired by the images our users can create, no matter their skill level," said Kaiann Drance, vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Apple.

Apple also picked nine other top macro photos around the world including 'Sea Glass' by Guido Cassanelli (Argentina), 'The Cave' (hibiscus flower) by Marco Colletta (Italy), 'A Drop of Freedom' (lily flower) by Daniel Olah (Hungary), 'Leaf Illumination by Trevor Collins (USA), 'Strawberry in Soda' by Ashley Lee (USA), 'Volcanic Lava' (sunflower) by Abhik Mondal (USA), 'Honeycomb' (snowflakes on dog hair) by Tom Reeves (USA), 'Hidden Gem' by Jirasak Panpiansin (Thailand) and 'The Final Bloom” by Hojisan (China).

The 10 top picks will be honoured in the gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com, Apple Instagram (@apple), and other official Apple accounts. They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition