Instagram brings 1-minute exclusive music tracks for Reels in India

In July 2020, Instagram launched the short video sharing feature Reels in India and since day one, it has been a huge hit, particularly among the youngsters.

Initially, Instagram offered a 15-music background option to enhance the content value in terms of cinematic experience for the users. Later, in the same year in August, it was extended to 30-seconds, and in the following year, it was further extended to 60-seconds.

As per the latest report, out of 128 crores plus Instagram userbase, India accounts for more than 25.3 crore active users.

In a bid to create more user engagements and increase its userbase, Instagram has been introducing several new Reels' features including post, save sounds, voiceover, mixed audio, Superbeat, 2D and 3D lyrics, audio browser, and more.

In the latest move, Instagram has introduced exclusive music for Reels in India. They are created by more than 200 Indie artists including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth, and GV Prakaash Kumar.

“Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels,” said Paras Sharma, Director, ​​Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta).

In a related development, Instagram parent company, Meta on Thursday (May 26) released revamped privacy policy for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger apps.

The company said that the new policy makes privacy features easily accessible, and offers more transparent and detailed information.

Meta reiterated that it uses certain private data to improve user experience such as personalized services such as recommended content, targeted ads, and suggested connections on its social media apps.

