Instagram brings new subscriptions feature to help creators earn more

Already Instagram influencers earn millions of dollars with paid partnerships. Now, the Meta-owned company has announced to bring another feature that offers creators another avenue to earn more.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Twitter confirmed to launch new monetisation feature for creators and they can offer content through — Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges. They will be initially available to select groups of creators in the US and based on the feedback, it will be expanded to the wider geographical area in the coming months.

“Creators do what they do to make to make a living and it’s important that is predictable (stable) and subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income, a way that it’s not attached to how much reach you get on Instagram on any given post, which is inevitably going to go up and down over time,” Mosseri noted.

With the Stories, creators will be able to go live just to their subscribers, and users can get exclusive access to those Stories. They will be marked with a purple ring, so the users know that it’s just for them.

Instagram’s new subscriptions service will be akin the Twitter’s SuperFollows and OnlyFans, which allows creators to earn a stable income from loyal followers.

