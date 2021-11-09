Instagram to introduce monthly subscription plan with exclusive content

With more than 1.38 billion active user-base, Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms on both iOS and Android mobile phones.

Now, in a move to monetise the service, Instagram is bringing a subscription feature to its app. Though there is no official announcement, the company has revised the in-app purchase chart revealing that it will offer a monthly subscription for Rs 89 in India.

It is currently offering Instagram Badges in three tiers-- Rs 89, Rs 179 and Rs 449.

For the uninitiated, Instagram badges are a feature that allows users to show support to creators during a live video. When a user buys a badge during a live video, a heart icon appears next to the name in the comments.



Instagram's subscriptions price chart on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It should be noted Instagram transfers the entire amount to the creator, but a certain percentage of the in-app purchase goes to Apple and Google, as a gatekeeper charge.

As far as the new monthly subscription plan, Instagram is expected to offer exclusive features to premium users similar to how Twitter offers Blue subscribers. The latter offers a Bookmark folder, tweet undo feature, and reader mode, where it converts long tweet threads in tp visually pleasing easy-to-read text document.

Instagram may possibly offer exclusive stories or other forms of content from celebrity creators.

