Instagram to shift focus on videos to take on TikTok, YouTube

With more than one billion ( and growing) user-base, Instagram is one of the top social media platforms in the world. However, it is increasingly facing stiff competition from Snapchat and TikTok.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Twitter shared his thoughts and what the company is working on to improve the user experience on Instagram. He earmarked four key areas-- creators, video, shopping, and message- which the company will primarily focus on now.

For creators, Instagram will offer ways to monetise their content and services better. And, with Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown forced to people purchase stuff more on e-commerce compared to offline, and based on the prevailing situation, it will try to enhance the online marketplace on Instagram for a seamless shopping experience.

Mosseri added Instagram will bring new features to messages to improve the texting experience.

Lastly, while talking on videos, Mosseri said that Instagram is no longer a photo-sharing app, and soon, the social media app will pivot towards a video-centric platform.



Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Twitter (screen-grab)



Based on research studies, the company has come to understand the app users look for entertainment stuff on Instagram.

The Reels, Instagram's TikTok-like short video sharing feature has emerged as a popular feature, but more improvements can be done to enhance user experience.

Mosseri admitted TikTok, YouTube, and other upstart companies are giving Instagram serious competition. So, it is going ahead to lean towards the trend and begin to offer new experimental features as early as two months. One is recommendations, that will show users trending new videos from creators, whom the user is not following yet. Also, users can make searches on Instagram with topics-based videos.

Also, Instagram will offer multiple formats of videos such as full-screen, vertical, immersive, mobile-first content, and more.

Mosseri concluded that Instagram will continue to experiment with more features and will announce publically about what their testing to give a heads up to their subscribers.

