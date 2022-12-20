iPhone: Tips on how to ensure your iPhone's battery lasts full day

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives and are almost impossible for many to imagine leaving them at home and going outside. It is a handy tool to hail cabs, order food, store your driver's license or any government IDs, capture photos/videos instantly, get a service done, transact cash with business enterprises, and do much more stuff.

It has been more than a decade since commercial touchscreen-based smartphones have been in the market, but only a few aspects such as design, display, processor speed, and photography hardware have improved in terms of innovation, but the battery has seen just an incremental increase in capacity and charging speed. With 5G support, battery draining on phones is faster.

So, it is imperative to make certain adjustments in the settings to ensure the phone lasts a full day.

Here we will be offering some valuable tips on how to extend the battery life of your Apple iPhone:

1) As mentioned earlier, maintaining a 5G connection at all times, will drain the battery faster. It is better to turn on 5G Auto. With this, the iPhone will connect to 5G only when there is a stable signal connection and requires buffer-free media streaming or else switch to 4G LTE for normal usage. This way, there is less strain on the battery

Open Settings >> Mobile Data >> Mobile Data Options >> Voice & Data >> Tap on either 5G Auto or 5G on

2) Also, for mobile data consumption, turn on standard in Settings. Open Settings >> Mobile Data >> Mobile Data Options >> Data Mode>> you get three options-- 'Allow More Data on 5G', 'Standard', and 'Low Data Mode'.

It is better to use either 'Low Data Mode' or 'Standard' so that background activities are limited to some tasks and other big data such as video and FaceTime quality is controlled.

3) Whenever you are at home or at the office, always rely on Wi-Fi to consume data on the phone, as it requires less battery. Not just 5G, even on 4G LTE, the phone drains faster when using cellular data

4) If you commute long hours between home and the office, and to kill time, watch TV series or movies, then it is good practice to download your favourite episodes/seasons or movies the night at home via Wi-Fi before the day. This way, particularly those with pre-paid connections can save not just the battery life, but also data allowance for the day to check out social media platforms and read the latest news. And, also if you happen to be traveling at the time during a game of Cricket/Football, you can at least watch them with the saved data pack

5) Keep the lock screen timer as low as possible. Settings >> display and brightness >> Auto-Lock >> 30 seconds

6) If your iPhone's battery goes below the 20 per cent mark, turn on the Low Power mode and this will ensure, the apps working in the background are stopped. And, this will help in

If you have the latest iPhone 14 or 13 series model, it will definitely have a little over 85 per cent, there is no need to worry much, as the A15 Bionic and A16 Bionic do a fine job of optimal distribution of battery power between numerous apps installed on the device.

However, if your iPhone is older than two years, keep an eye on battery health. If it is less than 80 per cent, it is advisable to get the battery replaced from authorised service centre

7) Like Android handsets, Apple iPhones too, tend to drain faster during extreme weather conditions. It works best at 0-degree to 35-degree Celsius

8) Turn on the Auto-Brightness in Display Settings. Settings >> Display & Brightness and turn on Automatic and True Tone. Once enabled, the iPhone automatically adjusts the brightness based on the ambient light condition of the room

9) Also, keep an eye on apps installed on iPhones that drain the battery. You can check by going to Settings >> Battery >> scroll down to see, which consumes the most and cut back the usage of such apps

10) Ensure apps don't work in the background and particularly don't track location. The latter will drain the iPhone faster. You can make the changes by going to Settings>> Privacy >> Location Services >> select 'While Using' on individual apps. This will put an end to such apps that will track your location at all times and also drain the battery.

