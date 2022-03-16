iQOO Z6 with Snapdragon 695 launched in India

Emerging Chinese smartphone-maker iQOO on Wednesday (March 16) launched a mid-range Z6 series in India.

The new iQOO Z6 features a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD screen and it supports with 120Hz display refresh rate. It comes with dual-SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it houses 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expanded up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. In the front, it houses a 16MP (f/1.8) for selfies and video chatting.

The company is offering the iQOO Z6 in two colours-- chromatic blue and dynamic black. It will be available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 15,499, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

As part of the launch offer, customers can claim instant Rs 2,000 discount with HDFC Bank cards. And since the device will be available on Amazon, buyers with Prime membership will be entitled to get the six-month free screen-replacement option.

iQOO Z6 vs competition

The new phone will be up against the popular Redmi Note 11 series, Moto G40, Vivo T1, and Realme 9i, among others.

