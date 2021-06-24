Jio-Google's made-for-India JioPhone Next mobile coming this year

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday (June 24) announced an affordable JioPhone Next Android mobile at the 44th Annual General Meeting.

Currently, there are said to be around 300 million touch-screen phone userbase in India, while the majority (around 500 million) of the 1.3 billion population are still using 2G-based feature handset and some don't even own a phone.

In a bid to fast track the 4G smartphone adoption, Reliance Jio in collaboration with Google has developed budget-friendly Android mobile for the Indian market and is slated to hit stores on September 10.

"JioPhone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android operating system that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, specially for the Indian market. This is a testimony to a global technology giant, and a national technology champion, working together to make truly a breakthrough product that can be first introduced in India, and then taken to the rest of the world," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries.

"It (JioPhone Next) will enable scores of new internet users to experience these best-in-class Android smartphone features at an affordable price. This is a momentous step in our Android mission for India and is the first of many that our Android product and engineering teams will embark on in India. We are also actively expanding our engineering teams in India, as we continue to work on finding ways to answer the unique needs of India’s smartphone users," said Ram Papatla GM & India Engineering Lead, Android.

The custom-developed Android OS for JioPhone will offer a better interface and functionality for Indian consumers. It will have voice-first features that enable these users to consume content and navigate the phone in their own language, in addition to delivering a great camera experience.

For instance, the users who might not be able to read content in their language, they can make the phone read it for them with a tap of a button. It will translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.



Google Camera features of JioPhone Next. Credit: Google



"Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos," the company said.

Despite the low price tag, JioPhone Next promises to deliver the exceptional photography experience we see in Google's Pixel phones.

Google said it has optimised the phone’s Camera module to capture great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR mode that brings out the wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are the firsts for affordable phones in India.

It has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera, and we will continue to update this experience.

Google also revealed that the new JioPhone Next will get the latest software updates and security patches similar to other Android phones in the market.

Google and Jio haven't detailed the full specifications and price of the JioPhone Next just yet but will be revealed as we get close to the release date.

