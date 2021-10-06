Jio network down for many across India, users throng Twitter to complain

Jio network down, users throng Twitter to complain

  Oct 06 2021, 11:37 ist
  updated: Oct 06 2021, 11:48 ist

Its been barely a day since Facebook and its subsidiary social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major service outage around the world. 

While people complained of not being able to use the apps on their phones, others used creative funny memes to mock the company and also its subscribers. Several brands and competitors such as McDonald's, Twitter, and even Reliance Jio took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm.

Well, for Jio, the sarcastic jibe has come back to haunt the company. Thousand of Jio users on Twitter are complaining that they are not able to make phone calls in India.


Downdetector's heatmap showing Jio cellular service outage in India. Credit: Downdetector

On the down detector website, several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, and more are showing a spike in Jio service outages.

 

 

The service outage is said to have started around 9:30 am IST and continues to see a rise in complaints across the major cities. 


Downdetector's graph showing Jio cellular service outage in India. Credit: Downdetector

 

It is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

