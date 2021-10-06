Jio network down for many across India, users throng Twitter to complain

Its been barely a day since Facebook and its subsidiary social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major service outage around the world.

While people complained of not being able to use the apps on their phones, others used creative funny memes to mock the company and also its subscribers. Several brands and competitors such as McDonald's, Twitter, and even Reliance Jio took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg-owned firm.

Well, for Jio, the sarcastic jibe has come back to haunt the company. Thousand of Jio users on Twitter are complaining that they are not able to make phone calls in India.



Downdetector's heatmap showing Jio cellular service outage in India. Credit: Downdetector



On the down detector website, several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, and more are showing a spike in Jio service outages.

#jiodown both of my jio sim are not working @reliancejio @JioCare I've to write my exams resolve this asap pic.twitter.com/JnfGzA8sJS — tweeting since' 97 (@tweeting97) October 6, 2021

The service outage is said to have started around 9:30 am IST and continues to see a rise in complaints across the major cities.



Downdetector's graph showing Jio cellular service outage in India. Credit: Downdetector



It is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.