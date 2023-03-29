Karnataka Elections 2023: cVIGIL app for citizens to report MCC violations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (March 29) announced the dates for Karnataka Elections 2023.

The Karnataka state is scheduled to go into polls in a single phase on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

With this announcement, the model code of conduct is now effective in the state. Party leaders are warned not to offer any cash, freebies or anything to induce favourable votes from citizens.

ECI has announced cVIGIL, a handy app for citizens to file complaints against code violations. They can shoot videos or capture photos of the act and immediately upload them to the app. This way, it gives crucial evidence for the ECI to disqualify the guilty contestants.

Here are key aspects of the cVIGIL app:

-- With the cVIGIL app, people can record or take pictures of a candidate or his followers handing out money or gifts to citizens of the constituency to garner votes

-- Besides the photo/video, the app also captures the accurate geo-location with longitudes and latitudes of the spot too

-- Once the citizen uploads the multimedia content with a complaint on the app, the flying squad is expected to arrive at the exact spot to take MCI violators to the Police custody

-- In most cases, if given the right information, ECI's flying squad can reach the spot on time and catch the culprits with material evidence (unaccounted gifts/ cash), and convict them successfully

-- With the cVIGIL app, users can even track the status of the MCC violation case

-- Users can call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other complaints

