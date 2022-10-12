Meta unveils new Quest Pro VR headgear

Meta-founder Mark Zuckerberg earlier in the year in June gave a sneak peek at several Virtual Reality (VR) headgear developed by the company's Reality Labs'. Back then, they were codenamed with fun baked goods -- Butterscotch, Holocake 2. Now, it has dropped the project codes, and the first of the lot called Quest Pro is all set to hit stores later this month.

Meta Quest Pro costs $1500 (approx. Rs 1,23,327) and can be pre-order on the official website from October 12 and will be available for sale from October 25 onwards.

Meta Quest Pro features ergonomic design language and houses the most advanced sensors to deliver an immersive visual experience.

It boasts sophisticated pancake lenses that can fold light over several times and this has enabled Reality Labs' engineers to reduce the size of the headset and yet be capable of showing sharper visuals. They have also developed a new, curved battery on the back that ensure Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomically fits the owner's head comfortably and be worn for long hours.

It has high-resolution outward-facing cameras that can capture 4X as many pixels as the previously launched Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro is also Meta's first full-color mixed reality device.



Meta Quest Pro VR headset. Credit: Meta



Furthermore, It is also touted to be the first headset from Meta that integrates inward-facing sensors to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking. If the user raises an eyebrow, smile, or simply make eye contact with someone, the user's avatar on the metaverse will do the same.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also made an appearance at the Meta product launch event. He said both companies are working to make the best of the latest Quest Pro and Quest 2 VR headsets to develop new use cases, particularly to create new work and productivity tools.

They plan to integrate Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year with apps such as Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms.

