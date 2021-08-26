Mi Smarter Living 2022: Xiaomi unveils Mi NoteBook, Mi TV 5X, Mi Band 6and more

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Thursday (August 26) unveiled a various range of products such as Mi NoteBook, Mi TV 5X, Mi Band 6 and more during the virtual Mi Smart Living 2022 event.

The new Mi NoteBook series comes in two variants-- Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro.

Both the laptops feature Series-6 aerospace-grade Aluminium-alloy, precision cut using a CNC machine, sandblasted and anodized to a Lustrous grey finish. They offer a high screen-to-body ratio of 89%.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and the Mi NoteBook Pro features 14.6-inch 2.5k (2560x1600)p screen.

They both come with Mi TrueLife+ display tech, % sRGB colour gamut, 16:10 aspect ratio, hardware-level TÜV Rheinland certified low blue light protection and DC dimming. They also feature an in-built 720P HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone setup, providing great video and call quality.

Both the laptops feature a backlit keyboard that comes with three levels of illumination (off, dim and bright). It houses a large, comfortable trackpad that offers 62% more area compared to the previous generation Mi NoteBook 14. Further, the trackpad supports Windows Precision Drivers that allow gestures and multi-finger taps for shortcuts to various programs and commands. To make typing easy and convenient, the keys offer a deep travel distance of 1.5mm.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro are powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core processors, coupled with up to 16 GB of fast DDR4 RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.



Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro (left) and Ultra (right). Credit: Xiaomi



Further, they come integrated with the new Intel Iris Xe graphics which trades blows with discrete GPUs and enables use cases such as casual gaming, and also photo & video editing for budding creators and prosumers.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro come packed with a 70 WHr and 56 WHr battery respectively/ Mi NoteBook Pro charges from 0 to 50% in just under 35 mins, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra takes 45 minutes, with the help of the included 65W USB Type-C charger. It also offers a 2-in-1 fingerprint sensor for the power button, two USB A ports, HDMI 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1.

Price details:

Mi NoteBook Ultra:

Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: INR 59,999

Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: INR 63,999

Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: INR 76,999

Mi NoteBook Pro

Intel Core i5-11300H + 8GB RAM: INR 56,999

Intel Core i5-11300H + 16GB RAM: INR 59,999

Intel Core i7-11370H + 16GB RAM: INR 72,999

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6 sports a 1.56-inch large full-screen AMOLED touch display, 326PPI, 450 nits of brightness and approximately 50% more screen space than its predecessor, offering quick viewing of stats and notifications while on the go. It offers more than 80 watch faces with an option to choose from 5 different colour straps.

The Mi Smart Band 6 comes with SpO2 monitoring that helps monitor blood oxygen saturation levels. It comes with a host of enhanced vital tracking features such as accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking (including REM and sleep breathing quality), stress monitoring and breathing exercises. It also features women's health tracking that helps record the menstrual cycle/ovulation phases and provides useful reminders. The Mi Smart Band 6 is a fitness tracker at its core, giving a total of 30 fitness modes such as indoor training, professional sports, fun activities, among others. It also offers auto-detection for 6 common fitness activities to actively record and log them into daily activity metrics.



The new Mi Band 6 series. Credit: Xiaomi



It promises to deliver up to 14 days of long battery life and can last up to 19 days with the power saver mode. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can be worn while swimming and other water sports activities. It costs Rs 3,499.

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro

It features a high-definition camera f/1.4 aperture and 6P Lens enabling video recording at 2K (2304 x 1296p). It features a high sensitivity image sensor, this displays colour video even in low lighting conditions. This is further enhanced with a 940nm infrared light sensor, which lets the camera operate even in low light conditions with zero red glow from the IR. Being first in the category, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro comes with Dual-Band Wi-Fi connectivity and supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

It has a physical privacy shield that blocks its lens once it is switched off from the Mi Home app. Along with it, the camera also offers a dual mic for two-way voice calling along with active noise reduction technology. It also provides a full 360° horizontal coverage with a 118-degree Fov capturing detailed images from every corner of the house.



Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes with 3 storage methods including a local microSD card, free 7 days rolling cloud storage of motion-triggered video clips and NAS storage. Owners can also view live camera footage on their Mi or Redmi TV’s with the new Mi Home app. It also works with both Google Assistant and Alexa. It costs Rs 4,499 and will be available for sale from September 15 onwards.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

Mi Router 4A is a fibre optic full Gigabit router with overall bandwidth of 1,167 Mbs speed for a faster and smoother internet connection. Allowing the signal to pass through walls, the router comes with 4 High Gain Omni-directional Antennas and Integrated signal amplifiers that improve transmission performance, even in complex environments. It comes with a dual-core CPU, Quad thread processor, that allows users to easily connect up to 128 smart homes devices simultaneously.

It supports dual Wi-Fi bands, supporting 300Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps over 5GHz band. With Dual-frequency integration, it automatically selects the optimal frequency to offer.



Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition. Credit: Xiaomi



For enhanced cooling operation, the router boasts a large area of aluminum-magnesium alloy heat sink and high thermal conductive glue that keeps the device cool and stable for a smooth 24/7 operation. It costs Rs 2,199.

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X series

The new Mi TV 5X series comes in three screen sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. They boast 4K HDR with 3840x2160p resolution, Reality Flow technology, DolbyVision/HDR10+/HDR, 10 / HLG, Wide Color Gamut - DCI P3 94%, 10bit colour (1 Billion colors NTSC 88%).

They boast Vivid Picture Engine 2 with Adaptive Brightness. With an embedded Photo-electric sensor, the TVs automatically adjust the backlight adapting to the room lighting conditions.



The new Mi TV 5X series. Credit: Xiaomi



They come with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage, coupled with all the latest connectivity features such as eARC, ALLM via the three HDMI 2.1 ports. They also feature 40W stereo speaker setup that comes with support for Dolby Atmos. They also come with built-in far-field mics that allow users to smartly access and operate the TV with a simple voice command powered by Google Assistant.

The new Mi TV costs Rs 31,999 for 43-inch, Rs 41,999 for 50-inch and Rs 47,999 for the 55-inch model. They will be available for sale from September 7 onwards.

