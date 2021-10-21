Microsoft begins testing Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft earlier this month released the much-awaited Windows 11 OS to all the eligible devices and one of the key aspects of the new PC software is support for Android mobile apps.

However, they are yet to be made available on Microsoft Store. The company in collaboration with Amazon has started testing the apps and is inviting testers for feedback.

"We are announcing the first preview of our Android apps experience into the Windows Insider Program. We are proud to deliver this experience with our partners – Amazon and Intel – to Beta Channel users in the United States on eligible devices running Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm platforms," Microsoft said.

Microsoft has developed Windows Subsystem for Android, which powers the Amazon Appstore and its catalog. The Subsystem includes the Linux kernel and the Android OS based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) version 11.

"The Windows Subsystem for Android is available across the full spectrum of Windows processor types (AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm). We are partnering with Intel to leverage Intel Bridge Technology to enable Arm-only apps to run on AMD and Intel devices, enabling customers to get the broadest set of apps on the broadest set of devices," the company added.



Amazon Kindle Android app on Microsoft Store. Credit: Microsoft



Also, for Android apps to work on PCs, the latter should meet system requirements detailed by Microsoft. The computer should have at least a 64-bit class dual-core processor (more cores the better) with a CPU speed of 1GHz or faster. And, it should have a minimum of 4GB RAM and 64GB free storage. [Check full system requirements, here]

If these parameters are followed, Android apps will perform seamlessly as on PC as they would work on a mobile device.

Interested software programmers can test them through Windows Insider Program.

Some of the beta apps and games available on the Windows Insider Program include Lords Mobile, June’s Journey, Coin Master, Amazon Kindle reading app, Khan Academy Kids, Lego Duplo World.

