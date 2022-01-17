Microsoft brings Walkie-Talkie feature to all Teams app users

Back in 2020, Microsoft had introduced a preview version of the Walkie-Talkie feature to select Teams app users. Later, it was made available to a select group of clients particularly those with frontline workers, security personnel within the company or hospital premises.

Now, all those with Office 365 subscriptions can avail of this feature on Android and iOS devices including iPads.

Once enabled, provides users will be able to initiate push-to-talk (PTT) communication with their team. Microsoft says Walkie Talkie allows users to connect with their team using the same underlying channels they're members of. Only users who connect to Walkie Talkie in a channel become participants and can communicate with each other using push-to-talk, one at a time.

However, the admin of the Microsoft Workspace can enable the Walkie-Talkie feature in the Teams app for any of the employees within the company.

Here’s how to enable the Walkie-Talkie feature on Microsoft Teams app:



How to enable the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Teams app. Credit: Microsoft



Open Teams app >> tap on Setup policies, admin should enable Allow user pinning set to On. Then, under the Pinned Apps section, click +Add Apps.

Microsoft has also collaborated with Zebra Technologies to offer special phones with dedicated PTT buttons.



Zebra branded phones come with a dedicated push-to-talk feature button. Credit: Microsoft



With this partnership, we’re excited to be able to provide frontline workers with the ability to use these devices to seamlessly communicate, collaborate, and stay productive in any conditions,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zebra Technologies.

