Microsoft Teams app for mobiles gets transcription feature

While Google Meet and other video conference apps have introduced the nifty live transcription feature, Microsoft made it available only on the desktop app and browser version only and phone users had no choice but to keep a notebook beside them to jot down key points of the meeting.

Now, it looks like the American software major Microsoft has finally listened to the prayers of corporate employees and students. It has introduced the live transcription feature on the Teams app for Android.

Here's how to switch on the Live Transcription on Microsoft Teams:

Step 1: During your meeting, tap More actions (three dots ... icon)> >Start transcription to start the transcription.



How to enable to start transcription on Microsoft Teams app. Credit: Microsoft



Step 2: To stop the transcription, tap More actions (three dots ... icon)> > Stop transcription. The transcription will automatically save in the meeting chat.



How to stop transcription on Microsoft Teams app. Credit: Microsoft



To retrieve the stored transcript, users have to go meeting's chat history. To access the transcript, tap the link in the team's Meeting ended chat message, or by tapping More > Files.

This brings a major relief to millions of users who use phones to attend online meetings and classes via the Microsoft Teams app.

With the transcription feature, students or even adults will be able to look through the script for key points of a lecture or meeting. It should be noted that the Teams mobile app currently supports viewing a transcript after a meeting ends. But, Live transcription is only available on Teams for desktops.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.