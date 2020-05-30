Mitron is a repackaged Pakistani app TicTic: Report

The social video sharing app Mitron, which has gained popularity lately in India is reportedly a repackaged application of a Pakistan-based TicTic, which by the way is a TikTok copycat.

Apparently, Mitron app-maker ShopKiller bought the app source code understood to be of TicTic app from a Pakistani company Qboxus for a meager $34 (around Rs 2,570) on CodeCanyon platform.

Qboxus has no issue with the popularity of Mitron, but disappointed with ShopKiller for marketing the app as 'Made in India'.

“There is no problem with what the developer has done. He paid for the script and used it, which is okay. But, the problem is with people referring to it as an Indian-made app, which is not true especially because they have not made any changes,” Irfan Sheikh, the founder, and CEO of Qboxus said to News18.

As per the latest data, the Mitron app has registered more than 50 lakh installations. However, the official developer page link given in the Google Play store goes to a blank page, raising concerns over the genuineness of the company. Also, there is no mention of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal, who was widely reported as the Mitron app creator.

There is a possibility that the app may get booted out of the Play store if proper details to the company website are not provided at the earliest. It can be noted that the Mitron app is not available on Apple's App Store. Given the strict guidelines for submitting the app for the iOS/iPadOS platform, Mitron app is yet to get an approval.

