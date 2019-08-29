Mobile handset market to boost in India: ICEA

India Cellular And Electronics Association (ICEA) has welcome the Single Brand Retail Trade (SBRT) reforms saying it would now pave the way for the establishment of iconic brands by global brands including Apple, One Plus, Oppo and Vivo.

“SBRT reforms will have a long-lasting impact in boosting market hygiene, enhancing customer satisfaction and most importantly raising mobile handset retail to international standards. Iconic stores of global standards have a symbolic value for the nation too”, Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman, ICEA said.

“SBRT reforms as announced by the Government will usher in significant growth of handset demand and better customer experience amongst other important reasons,” he said.

“The mobile handset industry in India specially the smartphone segment is expected to witness a surge in turnover during the next 4-5 years with the domestic market demand expected to surge from the current $25 billion to $80 billion by 2025 as per National Policy on Electronics (NPE), 2019,” he said.