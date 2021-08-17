Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion 5G phones launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Motorola on Tuesday (August 17) unveiled the much anticipated Moto Edge series phones in India.

The new Motorola phones come in two variants-- Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion.

The standard Edge 20 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 144Hz display refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 series shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Android 11 OS, 6nm class Qualcomm 778G octa-core chipset, Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery with a 30W TurboPower fast charging technology.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (1/1.52-inch sensor, f/1.9, Ultra Pixel Technology for 2.1 µm) + 16MP ultra-wide camera with macro mode ( f/2.2) + 8MP telephoto snapper (f/2.4, OIS, up to 3x optical zoom and 30X digital zoom) with LED flash on the back and a 32MP (f/2.25, Quad Pixel Technology, 1.4 µm pixel size) on the front.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen, HDR10+, 90Hz display refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 series shield, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano-SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD), 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) octa-core processor, Android 11 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging technology.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- a 108MP (1/1.52-inch sensor with f/1.9, Ultra Pixel Technology, 2.1 µm pixel size) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide camera with macro mode + 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It houses 32MP (f/2.25) Quad Pixel technology, 1.4 µm Pixel size) camera on the front.

It should be noted that both the phones come with an IP52 water-splash proof rating and also two of the very phones in the Indian market to support up to 15 5G bands. Whenever the infrastructure gets ready in India, consumers will be able to enjoy high-speed internet.

Motorola Edge 20 comes in two colour options--Frosted Emerald and Frosted Pearl, but comes in one configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart from August 24 onwards.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes in two colours--Cyber Teal and Electric Graphite. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively on Flipkart from August 27 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.