Motorola launches Moto Edge 30 with triple camera in India

Motorola on Thursday (May 12) launched the new premium smartphone Moto Edge 30 series in India.

It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) OLED display, with support for a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also features a dual-SIM slot tray.

Under-the-hood, it houses 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset with Adreno 642L GPU, Android 12-based MyUX, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

It also supports 13 5G bands-- N1/N2/N3/N5/N7/N8/N20/N28/N38/N40/N41/N66/N78.

The new Moto Edge 30 flaunts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 118-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 2.5cm macro option) + 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4) with LED flash.

On the front, it houses 32MP (f/2.25). Both the back and front cameras support 4K recording at 30fps and 60fps.

The new Moto Edge 30 comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart and Reliance stores from May 19 onwards.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 vs competition

The new phone will be up against Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus (review), Xiaomi 11i, Oppo F21 Pro (review), and Realme GT 2, among others.

