Motorola Moto G82 5G with triple camera launched in India

Motorola on Tuesday launched a new mid-range smartphone Moto G82 5G in India.

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) pOLED display, and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Also, it comes with triple slots (two for nano SIMs and one for microSD cards), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and boasts an IP52 water splash-resistant rating.

Inside, it houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based My UX OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charger support. Also, it supports 13 5G bands.

The new Motorola phone boasts triple camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation + 8MP ultra-wide camera and depth camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.2) sensor.

Motorola is offering the Moto G82 5G in two colour- meteorite gray, and white lily. It comes in two configurations--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 22,499, respectively on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G82 5G vs competition

The new Motorola will be competing with OnePlus Nord CE(review), Samsung Galaxy M53, and Vivo T1 5G (review), among others.

