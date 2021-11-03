Netflix brings five games to Android mobile app

Netflix earlier this year hinted that it has plans to bring interactive entertainment services to its OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming app.

Now, the California-based company has formally rolled out five mobile games. The two--Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game-- are centered around the popular TV series with the same namesake.

The other three games are-- Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up. These first of many to come to Netflix.

"It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases," the company said.

Here's how to find the games on Netflix:

Step 1: Log in to the Netflix app

Step 2: Netflix Games appears prominently on the homepage or the games tab

Step 3: Select the game you want to play

Users can also download the game via your device’s app store or play the game through the Netflix app

Initially, they are available on the Android mobile app version and are expected to come to the iOS app in the coming weeks.

Last month, Netflix acquired Night School Studio, creators of paranormal thriller game Oxenfree.

Now, with the launch of five new games, it has set in motion to get a bite out of the multi-billion dollar gaming industry.

From an outsider's point of view, it may come off as a tough task for Netflix to take on the established players such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and Apple. But, there is scope for a new player to build its brand.

Most regions around the world are facing a new surge in Covid-19 cases and the lockdown has been imposed to control the spread. With more people cooped up at home, binging on movies or playing games has become the new normal.

Netflix has one big advantage over the gaming rivals as it has already amassed millions of OTT subscribers and it will be easy to retain and also bring more people to its fold with new ad-free games.

With a dedicated team, Netflix is expected to roll out more new games in the coming years.

We are not sure how fast Netflix catches up with the big players, but the game is on.

