Netflix brings standalone games to Apple App Store

After launching games on the Android app, popular Over-The-Top (OTT) player Netflix has introduced the same for iPhones and iPads.

Unlike in Android, where users can find games and play within the OTT app, Netflix has rolled out standalone gaming apps on Apple App Store.

Apple device owners can now find-- The two--Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up on App Store.

Why has Netflix released individual gaming titles?

Well, Apple's existing policy rules out any app from becoming a storefront within the Apple App Store.

It should be noted that Apple also used to force app developers to use only the in-house payment modes for any in-app purchase made by subscribers, but eventually, the rule was loosened after it faced backlash from developers and also government agencies around the world for being monopolistic.

In 2018, Netflix made all-new Apple users to subscribe its services only on the website instead of iTunes billing on-device.



New games are now available on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Now, Netflix has accepted to adhere to the Apple App Store policy for releasing the five new games for iPhones and iPads.

New users who download the aforementioned games and don't have a Netflix account, they will be asked to first install Netflix and register the details. This way, Apple will get 30 per cent cut for any in-app purchase in the first year and 15 per cent in the following years.



New Netflix games now available on Apple App Store. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to access Netflix games on Android and iOS devices:

Step 1: Log into the Netflix profile on your Android or iOS device

Step 2: Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download.

Step 3: Members on an iOS mobile phone will see a dedicated games row where they can select any game to download.

Step 4: Members on an Android or iOS tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play.

Step 5: Once you select the game you want to play, download the game via your device’s app store

Step 6: Open the game and choose the profile you want to play from

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.