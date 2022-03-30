New-age wearable: Air purifying headphones Dyson Zone unveiled

In July 2018, Dyson had applied for a smart technology patent that can be incorporated into compact wearable. It was touted to solve (to some extent) two of the major urban problems-- air and noise pollution.

Now, the UK-based technology major is finally ready with the commercial product Dyson Zone. The company says that it took more than six years of research and development of 500 test models, to zero in on the final one.

The new Dyson Zone comes with advanced compact compressors in each earcup to draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth channeled through the non-contact visor.



Six of the 500 odd Dyson Zone prototypes. Credit: Dyson



It should be noted that the negatively charged electrostatic filter media is capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction whilst a potassium-enriched carbon layer capture city gas pollutants such as NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) and SO2 (Sulfur Dioxide).

Dyson says that the compressor channels the purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth via the contact-free visor, formed with flexible returns that channel the flow of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth.

It boasts sculpted returns on the visor to ensure purified airflow is kept near to the nose and mouth and diluted as little as possible by external crosswinds.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work, and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike, or by public or private transport. The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere,” said Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer.

Also, Dyson Zone boasts advanced active noise canceling (ANC), low distortion, and neutral frequency response.



Dyson Zone final prototype. Credit: Dyson



Each of the earcups comes with high performing neodymium electroacoustic system. It supports wide frequency response, offers precise left-right balance and significantly less distortion, to deliver a rich and immersive audio experience.

As far as the design is concerned, Dyson took inspiration from the horse saddle and applied the same principle to the human face to offer a comfortable experience while wearing Dyson Zone for long hours.

Also, the company is said to have used high-quality foam for the earcups and overall form factor has been developed in such a way that, it will be able to offer a comfortable fit for people with different head shapes.

Dyson Zone is slated to launch in Autumn around August and price and availability details will be revealed during local launch events later this year.

