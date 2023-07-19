Next gen Galaxy Z Fold, Flip series to feature slim and sleek design, says Samsung

With just a week left before the global debut, the Samsung Mobile chief has given hints on how the new generation foldable phones will look like.

Samsung has been the lone tier-1 brand to have introduced the most iterations of foldable phones in the industry, but lately, the design seemed to have remained the same for the last two versions.

Now, the company says that the new upcoming new foldable phones will have a slimmer body and sleek designs, and yet be more durable. Also, the user interface will be simple for anybody to understand.



Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics.



"We’ve raised the standards for foldable smartphone ergonomics. A difference of a millimeter in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimeter in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough. It demands craftsmanship with passion. When done well, the benefit to users is huge. That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldable slimmer and lighter than our previous generations," Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics.

Also, consumers can expect the new Galaxy foldable phones to deliver a refreshing user experience, and expect PC-like features to help improve their productivity. And, as far as the photography is concerned, the new flip will offer a hands-free flexible camera experience.

Dr. Roh added that the company's upcoming Galaxy tablets (read Tab S9 series) and smart wearables (read Watch6 series) will work harmoniously with smartphones offering a great cross-device user experience with seamless connectivity within the Samsung devices ecosystem.

