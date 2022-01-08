Next iPhone SE to boast 5G but no design changes: Report

Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE and now a new report has claimed that the handset will still look like an iPhone 8.

Leaker DylanDKT, who has a good track record of accurate information revealed that the upcoming 2022 iPhone SE will gain 5G technology and an updated A-series chip, but it will not feature major design changes, reports MacRumors.

The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.

Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024.

Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023.

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: