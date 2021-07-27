Nothing launches ear (1) TWS earbuds with ANC

After months of speculations, Carl Pei's consumer electronics company Nothing on Tuesday (July 27) unveiled the highly anticipated first product ear (1).

The new ear(1) flaunts a stripped-down design with a transparent cover revealing microphones, magnets, and circuit board inside. It also has a distinct crimson-hued dot on one of the earbuds to indicate it is for the right ear. And, earbuds are sweat and water splash resistant too.

Each earbud features pressure-relieving vents, an ergonomic fit, weigh just 4.7gm, and the retail package comes with three customisable liquid silicone tips.

Inside, it comes with an 11.6mm driver with well-optimized software and supporting hardware for balanced bass, mid, and treble performance.

The ear (1) also boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and it makes use of three high definition mics and lear Voice Technology) to reduce distractive background noise, like the wind to deliver clear, disruption-free music, films, and podcasts.

The ear (1) will have three modes for ANC-- light mode for moderate noise cancellation and maximum mode for noisier environments like when on an airplane or at the office. And, the third is the transparent mode, which lets the outside sound to the ears, which comes in handy while crossing a road.

Besides ANC, it supports Find My Earbud, EQ, and gesture control customization via the ear (1) mobile app, as well as in-ear detection and fast pairing.

The new Nothing earbuds offer up to 5.7 hours of listening time and up to 34 hours with the case. It also supports an ultra-fast charging feature. Just 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours for a day's power. Nothing ear (1) charges wirelessly and is compatible with all Qi chargers.

The Nothing ear (1) costs Rs 5,999 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from August 17 onwards.