Nothing Phone (1) now in India, price starts from Rs 31,999

After months of speculations, London-based emerging consumer electronics company Nothing launched the much-awaited Phone(1).

The programme was an online-only event and the company’s founder Carl Pei unveiled the new product with a unique design language.

Like the Ear(1) earbuds, Phone(1) too flaunts a see-through shell. The whole exterior part of the device is fully made of glass and metal. It features Gorilla Glass 5 shield front and back. And, the frame is made of recycled aluminium.

The company has incorporated multiple LED lights on the rear side. There is a reason for it. They will be used to notify users of the calls and messages. The Phone(1) will run Android 12-based Nothing OS and come with a creative Glyph interface. It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.



Nothing Phone(1) Glyph interface in action. Credit: Nothing



On the front, Phone(1) flaunts 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) OLED screen. It supports up to120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also comes with HDR10+ certification, 10-bit colour (support one billion colours), and offers up peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots.



Phone(1) comes with Android 12-based Nothing OS. Credit: Nothing



Deep inside, Phone(1) houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. It also comes with 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging capability. It should be noted that the charging coil Glyph also lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.



Nothing Phone(1) comes with dual-50MP camera on the back. Credit: Nothing



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a dual-camera module—a main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) backed by a 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide camera (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 4cm macro option) with LED flash. It can support up to 4K at 30 fps. And, on the front, it flaunts a 16MP (Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.25) for selfies and video chatting.

In India, Nothing Phone(1) will be available exclusively on Flipkart from July 21 onwards. It comes in three variants—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage—for Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Those who had pre-booked the device, they can claim the device for Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.



Nothing Phone(1) comes in two colours-- black and white. Credit: Nothing



The company is offering Rs 2,000 discounts for consumers who opt for EMI plans via HDFC debit/credit cards.

Nothing is also offering accessories -- 45W charger for Rs 2,499, a phone cover for Rs 1,499 and screen guard for Rs 999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.