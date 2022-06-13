Nothing phone(1) assembling starts in Tamil Nadu: Report

Last week, Carl Pei-owned Nothing Inc announced to launch of the company's first-ever smartphone on July 12. It will be an online-only global event that will be streamed live at 8:30 pm IST.

Now, it has come to light that Nothing phone(1) will be assembled locally in India.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, citing company insiders said the production of the device has already started in Tamil Nadu.

It should be noted that prominent players such as Foxconn and Pegatron, who have a high reputation for being partners with Apple to build iPhones, have set up massive industrial units in the southern state of India.

However, there is no word on who Nothing has chosen to collaborate with to make the smartphones.

But, one thing is certain the Indian pricing structure will be on par with the international markets, as the company need not have to pay any customs duty for imports. And, pass on the benefits to the consumers.



The new Nothing phone(1) teaser (screen-grab)



Nothing phone (1): What we know so far

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will have a uniform thin bezel and won't feature a thick chin as we see in the current crop of phones.

Also, it will have a sturdy aluminium mid-frame to offer stability to the phone and be able to sustain accidental drops, and keep internal components intact on the motherboard.

As you can see in the latest teaser, the Phone(1) will have flat edge design language and a big circular camera lens on the back similar to Apple iPhone 13 series.

Word on the street is that the Nothing phone(1) may feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, Android 12 OS, and a big battery with a 45W charger.

