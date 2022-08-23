Nothing Phone(1) to get Android 13 in 2023

Last week, Google announced to release of Android 13 to all its Pixel phones. While the rollout process is being carried out in phases, other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola and others revealed to bring the same to their respective phones.

However, the new entrant Nothing, which has a small product portfolio of one handset Phone(1), and ears(1) buds, wasn't sure, when it would release Android 13 to the former.

Now, the company in a statement to Android Authority said it plans to deploy Android 13 to the Phone(1) in the first half of 2023 (Jan-June).

This is highly irregular for a company, which has just one phone to work on. Also, the device runs almost stock Android, and there will be minimal work to optimize the new OS and integrate it with the Glyph interface.

Fans and customers who bought the Phone(1) are peeved over the lackadaisical approach of the London-based company.

Nothing Inc-founder Carl Pei in a reply to a user on Twitter said "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers".

But, many Phone(1) owners are not convinced by the argument.

Here are some of the comments on Twitter over Carl Pei's reply:

It's not only about getting a fast update to #Android13, especially if u say that u are going to compete with Apple , imagine iPhone 13 with iOS 14 instead of iOS 15.. his answer only means that they will work on getting #Android13 when #Android14 is rolling out for pixel devices — MAJEED (🇦🇪) (@128Majeed) August 17, 2022

Cool. Been looking to replace my 3 year old Pixel phone since it's no longer receiving updates. Good to know I can rule you guys out in my search at least! — Timmy 'Ears' Fox (@Timmyfox) August 22, 2022

That's a non-answer — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 20, 2022

Thanks for the non-answer. If OS version updates are not a big priority for @nothing I would just avoid it! Since Android is so fragmented having a brand’s update roadmap for their devices is essential. — Miguel Fernandes (@dotcommiguel) August 22, 2022

On the bright side, Nothing has been releasing multiple updates over the last month improving the user experience, particularly in terms of photography.

