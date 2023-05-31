Nothing Phone(2) scores good on sustainability progress

Emerging consumer electronics company Nothing Inc earlier in the month announced that the upcoming Phone(2) will come with a stable premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon.

Now, the company has revealed that the new phone will be one of the most eco-friendly products in the industry.

The new Phone(2) is said to come with an SGS-certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg (CO2e), almost 8.6% lower than that of the predecessor.

For the uninitiated, carbon footprint is based on the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions caused directly and indirectly by an entity, in this case, the manufacturing of the Phone(2).

The carbon footprint is calculated by summing the emissions starting from sourcing raw materials for components to assembling the product and up to end-of-life.

The company added that Phone(2)'s metallic mid-frame is made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, even the copper foil used for the motherboard is 100 per cent recycled and the tin used in nine circuit boards in the device is also 100 per cent recycled.

Whereas the steel parts used in the Phone(2) are 90 per cent recycled and the 80 per cent of plastic parts used in the device is said to be sustainably sourced.



Most of the components used in the Nothing Phone(2) are made from recycled materials. Credit: Nothing



"We’ve made the unboxing of Phone (2) an entirely plastic-free experience. Its packaging is Forest Stewardship Council Mix certified with over 60% recycled fibre. Part of our commitment to minimising waste and promoting responsible sourcing," the company noted.

Also, to ensure that Phone(2) is useful to the owner for a long period of time, Nothing has promised to offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of software security support.

By taking such an eco-friendly initiative, Nothing is sure to score some brownie (should I say greeny) points with environmental advocacy communities. It's a nice start.

Having said that, Apple and Samsung do similar things with a wide range of their products on a much bigger scale.

