November 2022: List of top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000

Last month, Airtel and Reliance Jio began offering 5G trial services in several cities around the country. They plan to expand to more cities in the coming months and hope to complete the process by the end of 2023.

As of now, the tests show compatible phones can reach average wireless download speeds of up to 1Gbps. Also, 5G connectivity will ensure there is low latency when playing cloud-based gaming. And, users will not face any buffering issues while streaming HDR or full HD videos on Over-The-Top (OTP) multimedia apps on the phone.

If you are looking to buy an affordable 5G phone, here are some of the best options available in the market:

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

It features a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2), and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes packed with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger. 5G bands-(SA/NSA)--1, 28, 41, 77, 78.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, support up to 4K 30fps video recording. On the front, it houses 16MP (with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4). Its price starts at Rs 18,999.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) LCD screen with an Infinity-U display design, supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. Also, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots for two SIMs, and a micro SD card.

Samsung phone houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.1, support 12 5G bands, triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) backed by an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.an 8MP(f/2.2) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. It supports multiple 5G bands (SA/NSA/Sub6)- n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, and n78. Its price starts at Rs 17,499.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi's mid-range phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting peak brightness of 1200 nits. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, hybrid SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), IR blaster, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it ships with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage(expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module-- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor, f/1.9) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger. It supports multiple 5G bands-- n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes packed with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128G/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11 with MIUI 13, a triple-camera module-- main 64MP backed by 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, 16MP (f/2.4) sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger. It also supports multiple 5G bands--SA/NSA: N1/N3/N5/N8/N28/N40/N78. Its price starts at Rs 18,999.

Realme 9i 5G

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) LCD screen and supports up to 400 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor,

It comes with 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based realme UI 3.0, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB), triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, 80-degree FOV: Field-of-View, ) with 2MP B&W (Black&White) monochromatic (f/2.4) sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger. It supports eight 5G bands (SA/NSA)-- 1, 5, 7, 8, 28, 41, 77, and 78. Its price starts at Rs 14,999.

Oppo A74 5G

It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) LTPS LCD screen, supports a 90Hz refresh rate, and offers up to a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Inside, it comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core chipset with Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable memory up to 256GB), triple-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.7 aperture, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4), an 8MP (f/2.0) front snapper and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability. It supports multiple 5G bands--n1/28A/41/77/78. Its price starts at Rs 14,990.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

It features a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness, 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and P2i water splash resistant coating.

It also supports triple slots for two nano SIMs and a microSD card, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too. They also come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB), 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, dual camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) and 2MP depth (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and are powered by 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger. It supports multiple 5G bands (SA/NSA)-- 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78. Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, triple slots--triple slots-- nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and microSD card, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by a 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 GPU, Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.1, 8GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), quad-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It supports multiple 5G bands--N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500), N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), and N66(AWS-3). Its price starts at Rs 16,966.

Vivo T1 5G

It features a 6.58-inch full HD+(2408 × 1080p) LCD display and has a screen-to-body ratio of 83.9 per cent. It has a pixel density of 401 ppi (pixels per inch) and offers a peak brightness of 460 nits, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It also houses the side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor (2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold x 2 cores + 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver x 6 cores) with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 backed by 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), triple-camera module-- main 50MP wide sensor ( f/1.8, 26mm lens, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) backed by 2MP macro (f/2.4) camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with dual-LED flash on the back, a 16MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports two 5G bands--77, and 78 (SA/NSA). Its price starts at Rs 15,990.

iQOO Z6 5G

It comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, Android 12-based Funtouch OS, triple-camera module-- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP- with LED flash on the back, 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports two 5G bands-- n77/n78. Its prices start at Rs 15,499.

Bonus

Lava Blaze 5G

With the price starting at Rs 10,999, it is the most affordable 5G phone in India. Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved screen, supports a 90 Hz Refresh rate, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with dual-SIM slots.

Lava Blaze 5G is powered by a 7nm class 2.2Ghz MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM (+ 3GB of virtual RAM) with 128GB UFS (expandable), Android 12 OS, triple-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) with depth sensor and macro camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0) and a 5,000mAh battery. It supports eight 5G SA/NSA bands (1/3/5/8/28/41/77/78).

