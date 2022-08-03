OnePlus 10T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8+ Gen 1

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus on Wednesday (August 3) pulled the wraps off the new premium smartphone OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T shares the design language, particularly the massive curved square camera module with three sensors and the multi-tone LED flash, but the Hasselblad branding has gone missing. The company has also let get off the trademark alert slider in the new phone to add new features and keep the smartphone structure slim.

On the front, it features a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new chipset comes with enhanced Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, which promise to deliver smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes, and desktop-level performance on a smartphone.

Also, it comes integrated with an improved Adreno 730 GPU, which promises up to 10 per cent faster clock speeds and 30 per cent power reduction and yet will be able to offer a better gameplay experience. And, it can enable phones to capture 8K HDR video recording and support premium HDR10+ format with over a billion shades of colour.

With the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 can enable ultra-advanced AI experiences like simultaneous AI Bokeh effects and face tracking on a phone.

It can clock CPU speed up to 3.2Ghz, promising 10 per cent increased performance boost in the phones compared to one with a standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus 10T also comes with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W charger ( can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent under 20 minutes).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- 50MP main sensor + an 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro sensor-- with LED flash on the back and a 16MP camera on the front.

The collaboration with the Sweden-based Hasselblad was shortlived for just over a year and now, OnePlus is betting big on its engineers to get the best out of the OnePlus 10T and native camera app.

The company is offering OnePlus 10T in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 49,999, Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The first two variants will go on sale from August 6 onwards and the 16GB RAM model will be made available a little later.

For a limited time, the OnePlus 10T will be available with a Rs 5,000 discount via EMI Plans taken through ICICI in India. Consumers can pre-order from tonight (9:00 pm IST) onwards. The devices will come two colours-- jade green and moon black stone.

The company also revealed that the Android 13-based OxygenOS will launch first on the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10T later this year.

Other OnePlus devices that will receive OxygenOS 13 include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

