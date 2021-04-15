OnePlus 9R edition launched exclusively in India

Last month, OnePlus hosted a virtual global product launch event to unveil the new generation flagship phone OnePlus 9 series. However, the programme just showed two mobiles- OnePlus 9 Pro and the standard OnePlus 9, but never advertised the special OnePlus 9R edition.

Actually, the OnePlus 9R was an exclusive variant for the Indian market. It has a similar design language as we in the other two, but differs in terms of internal hardware and also costs significantly less.

Now, the new OnePlus 9R is available on Amazon and the OnePlus India store starting Thursday (April 15) onwards.

OnePlus 9R sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, support HDR10+. It also features stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 11-based OxygenOS, quad-camera module-- 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP on the back, a 16MP front snapper and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Besides OnePlus 9R, the company is also offering the OnePlus 9 in India on Thursday.

It features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED LTPO flat screen with a 120Hz display refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and supports HDR10+.



OnePlus 9 series. Credit: OnePlus website



Inside, Hasselblad-tuned quad-camera system module- 48MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 8MP on the back, 16MP front snapper, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with Warp fast charging tech.

Both the devices support 65W wired fast charging. This means the devices will be able to fully charge up from zero to 100% in around 30 minutes. Also, the company said, they will also support 50W wireless charging. With this, the devices can fully charge up in under 45 minutes.

OnePlus 9 is being offered in two configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. It will come in three colours-- winter mist, astral black, and artic sky.

On the other hand, OnePlus 9R is being offered in two configuration-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively. It comes in two colours-- carbon black, and lake blue.

