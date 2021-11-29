OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch in India mid-December

OnePlus 9RT made its global debut in China last month and was rumoured to make its way to India in November. But, for reasons unknown, the company did not launch the device in the subcontinent.

Now, speculations are rife that the OnePlus 9RT will finally land in India next month. It has been spotted on the company's official OnePlus Care app and if things go as planned, it may be launched on December 16.

It should be noted that the OnePlus 9RT will be the last of the OnePlus device for 2021 and unlike the previous years, there won't be any premium T series phones.

It is believed that the shortage of chipset supply has forced the company to release just the OnePlus 9RT in China and India only.

OnePlus 9T: Everything we know so far

It is expected to feature a 6.62-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with pixel density of 397 ppi (pixels per inch), 120Hz refresh rate, offer maximum brightness up to 1300 nits, support HDR10+ content, Dual SIM (nano + nano), in-display fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass shield.

Inside, it comes with a 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12-based OxygenOS/ColorOS, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features triple-camera module--50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, OIS) + 123-degree 16MP ultra-wide camera ( f/2.25, EIS:Electronic Image Stanilisatino) + 2MP 4cm macro camera(f/2.4) with dual LED flash. It will also support 4K video at 60fps, slow-motion 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps.

On the front, it is said to feature 16MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4, EIS).

Other notable features include Type-C port, 5G connectivity, NFC (Near Field Communication), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-stereo, and Dolby Atmos audio system.

Depending on the configurations (RAM + Storage), it is likely to be priced around Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,000.

