OnePlus Nord CE 2, Smart TV Y1S series launched in India

After days of teasing, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the new line of Nord CE (Core Edition) along with the smart TV Y1S series on Thursday(February 17) in India.

OnePlus Nord CE (2nd Gen) sports a 6.43-inch full HD+(1,080 x 2,400p) fluid AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 409 ppi (pixels per inch), HDR10+ content and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with ARM Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM, Android 11-based OxygenOS, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W SuperVooc charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple camera module— main 64MP (0.7mm pixel size, f/1.7) backed by an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro (f/2.4) with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (with Sony IMX471, f/2.4, EIS) snapper.

The company has confirmed that the Android 12-based OxygenOS will be rolled out to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in the second half of 2022 and the device will get two major OS updates and three years of security software support.



OnePlus Nord CE (2nd Gen). Credit: OnePlus India



OnePlus Nord CE 2 comes in two colours Bahama blue and gray mirror. It will be available in two variants— 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 23,999 and 24,999, respectively and go on sale from 22 February on Amazon, OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Smart TV Y1S series

The company has launched Smart TV Y1S in two variants— one regular Y1S and Y1S Edge. Both come in two sizes—32-inch and 43-inch.

Both the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge come with real-time image quality optimization technology powered by advanced Gamma Engine. It can automatically tune the visuals to offer ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour.

The 43-inch variants of both smart TVs also offer full HD display, whereas the 32-inch variant offers an HD resolution display. All models support HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format, promising a superior immersive viewing experience.



OnePlus Smart TV Y1S series launched in India. Credit: OnePlus India



Additionally, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge model comes with the TÜV Rheinland certification, which promises to ensure vision protection with reduced blue light emission while providing relief from eye fatigue.

The new OnePlus Smart TV Y1S series runs Android TV 11.0 platform. With this, users can activate the special ALLM feature (Auto Low Latency Mode) to enjoy all popular gaming titles better compared to others in its class. Users can also control their new OnePlus TVs by accessing the Google Assistant feature that is integrated into the Android TV.

It also supports the Smart Manager feature. With this, users can enhance the TV’s system speed, quickly free up storage space, and much more. Among other functions, Smart Manager offers a first-of-its-kind Remote Diagnosis feature which delivers a new, smarter way to reliably identify and resolve issues remotely. In case of any potential issue, the OnePlus service team will be able to remotely access the smart TV to configure solutions.

With the smart connect feature, OnePlus Smart TV Y1S series owners can control TV with their OnePlus Watch or through OnePlus smartphones. Furthermore, the TVs can be connected to OnePlus Buds wirelessly via the app.

The regular OnePlus Smart Y1S series —32-inch and 43—inch models cost Rs 16,499 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

Whereas the OnePlus Smart Y1S Edge series —32-inch and 43—inch models cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

All the newly launched smartphones and smart TVs come with promotional launch offers with ICICI partner bank EMI schemes and also Red Cable Club customers are also entitled for lucrative discounts for a limited time.

