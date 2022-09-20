OnePlus to bring Nord Watch series in India soon

Last year, OnePlus launched a premium OnePlus Watch series with prices starting at Rs 16,999. Besides the standard health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, physical activities tracking, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation), it came with premium build quality having steel and aluminum case options and IP68 and 5ATM ratings.

Now, the Chinese company has announced to bring Nord Watch soon. It has released a teaser image of the product on its official website in India.

It features a squarish lozenge design with curved corners. The glass display and glossy casing look premium. However, the latter is expected to cost less than the OnePlus Watch.

Like the Nord series phones, the upcoming smart wearable is expected to be priced low.



OnePlus Nord Watch teaser. Credit: OnePlus India



In the latest teaser, the company has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448p resolution and offer a peak brightness of 500 nits.

More details will be revealed in the coming days ahead of the launch date, the company said.

In a related development, OnePlus is also bringing a brand new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition later this month.

It will come with a new colourway, but the rest of the features such as the design language, and internal hardware of the new phone are similar to the original OnePlus 10R.



OnePlus 10R Prime Blue edition. Credit: OnePlus India



It features a 6.77-inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI chipset, Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 5,000mAh battery, triple-camera module--main 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor + 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back, and a 16MP front camera.

Must read | OnePlus 10R 5G review: Well-rounded phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.