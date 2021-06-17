OnePlus to utilise Oppo's resources to make phones, but remain as independent brand

It's been an open secret that Oppo and OnePlus are owned by BBK Electronics, which by way is also the parent company of Vivo, iQOO, and Realme smartphone brands too.

Now, OnePlus has formally announced a partnership with Oppo in terms of sharing the same resources to build their respective brands, but continue to maintain independence in terms of developing products and marketing.

"We wanted to let you – our community – know about this directly from us as soon as we could share the news with you. You are a vital part of the OnePlus family, so it’s important that we communicate changes like this with you directly. Thank you for supporting us over all these years. We can’t do any of this without the OnePlus community," said Pete Lau, CEO (& co-founder), OnePlus and Sr vice president at Oppo.

The news comes months after OnePlus announced to offer its devices running Oppo's ColorOS and discontinued its proprietary HydrogenOS in the Chinese market. Soon rumours started flying around that the company may replace the OxygenOS, which powers the global OnePlus products with Oppo's operating system.

Now, with the formal announcement, most of the OnePlus community members will be relieved to know that OxygenOS will continue to run OnePlus phones (at least on global markets) for years to come.

But, we have our doubts that there is a slight possibility that OxygenOS will get some attributes of ColorOS in the next major update Android 12, which is slated to be rolled out this.

