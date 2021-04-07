Oppo F19 review: First impression

Oppo F19 review: First impression

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  Apr 07 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 16:19 ist

Oppo on Tuesday (April 6) launched the new F19 series smartphone in India.

The company is offering F19 in one configuration 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 18,990 and is slated to go on sale later this week on April 9.

Display and design
Oppo's new F19 comes in two colours- Prism Black and Midnight Blue. Our review unit is the latter. It features dual-tone colour with a blend of dark blue and silver-grey shades. It is smooth and glossy, but the downside is that it is a fingerprint magnet. The phone needs to be cleaned often unless you cover it with a case. By the way, the company offers it in the retail box.

Despite the massive battery (5,000mAh), it features a sleek body. Kudos to Oppo's engineering team.

On the front,  it features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen and offers up to 600 nits brightness. This is good enough to view the contents even under direct sunlight. 


Oppo F19 launched in India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

It has a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a small front camera in the top left corner. There is less obstruction to view multimedia content on the Oppo F19.
Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has so far worked fine. 


Oppo F19's triple camera module. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Photography hardware


Oppo F19 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo F19 houses feature-rich triple camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.7) + 2MP 4cm macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.  And, it features 16MP snapper (f/2.4) on the front.


Oppo F19 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

It takes fine-quality images under natural sunlight in the morning. As you can see in the close-up shots of the flowers, the details of the petals have capture really good. But, it needs to be tested in low-light conditions at night and also indoors to fully assess the Oppo F19 camera's full capability.


Oppo F19 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Processor configuration
Under-the-hood, Oppo is powered by an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU, backed by Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB storage (expandable).

The device comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is enough to keep the phone running for two days under normal usage. Also, the company is offering a 33W fast charger and this is enough to fully charge the phone in under two hours.


Oppo F19 launched in India. DH Photo/KVN Rohit

So far the device has worked smoothly in terms of day-to-day activities such as opening apps, loading the camera, browsing the internet and watching videos. It needs to be tested on how it performs while playing graphics-rich games.

Stay tuned for the detailed review next week.

 

DH Tech
Oppo
Android 11

