Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G: First impression

Oppo on Friday (February 4) launched the company’s new premium mid-range phone Reno7 5G series in India.

The company is offering the new 5G phones in two variants— a generic Reno7 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) and a top-end Reno7 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)— for Rs 28,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

DH has received the Reno7 Pro 5G review unit and here are our initial thoughts on Oppo’s new handset.

Design and display

Oppo Reno7 Pro features a flat edge design similar to the predecessor but come with little cosmetic change to the primary camera module on the back. The company has incorporated two big camera lenses along with a smaller macro sensor and LED flash.

This startrails blue model looks smooth and glossy to the eyes, but it actually has frosted glass with a matte finish and you need to touch to know it. As you can see from the cover photos, the shell reflects different colours when looked at from different angles. By the way, it does a fine job repelling the sweaty fingerprint smudges and the high-quality aluminium rails around the phone are sturdy and exude premium hand-feel.



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another notable aspect is that the company has incorporated 3D ‘breathing’ light around the camera module. Actually, Oppo has used 1mm diameter fibre placed all around the frame of the camera module. Whenever you receive a call or notification, it glows creating a visually appealing aura around the camera.

On the front, it sports a beautiful 6.55-inch full HD+(2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display. It supports a 90Hz screen refresh rate, up to 1000Hz maximum touch sampling rate and offers peak brightness up to 920 nits.

The display also comes incorporated with a fingerprint sensor and the whole front panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. This is more than enough to safeguard the screen from scratches.

Photography hardware



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Oppo Reno7 Pro come with a feature-rich triple camera module- main 50MP (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8) backed by 8MP (f/2.2) 118.9-degree ultra-wide lens and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash.



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it houses a 32MP (1/2.74-inch Sony IMX709) with f/2.4 aperture.



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As you can see in the sample photos, it has taken pretty good photos with good natural light conditions. It has managed to keep the details and also near-accurate colours. I am keen to test it out in other environments and let you know in the final review article.



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

Oppo Reno7 Pro features a 6nm class MediaTek Dimension 1200 (Max) silicon backed by the ARM G77 MC9 graphics engine. The chipset can clock peak CPU speed up to 3Ghz and is backed by 12GB PLDDR4X RAM and configuration is more than enough to run any heavy-duty tasks such as graphics-rich gaming or recording high-resolution videos.

Also, it comes with 256GB storage and is sufficient enough to install all your favourite apps, and also capture thousands of pictures. The device runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box and is expected to get the Android 12 OS update soon.

It features a 4,500mAh battery and supports a 65W charger. The cell capacity is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under normal usage, but need to see if it really can live up to the promise.



Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Considering the overall features and the asking price, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G looks promising. So far, I am mighty impressed with the design language and build quality. I am eager to fully test the camera capabilities, battery life and performance to know if the device is worth recommending to people looking for a mid-range premium phone.

Oppo Reno7 5G

For the uninitiated, the standard Oppo Reno7 5G comes with watered down specifications compared to the Pro model.

It features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED screen. It supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, 800 nits peak brightness and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slot and dedicated space for a microSD card.

Under-the-hood, it features a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage (expandable), Android 11-based ColorOS 12, triple camera module— 64MP (with f/1.7) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.25) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (f/2.4) on the front and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W charger. It comes in two colours startrails blue and starlight black — for Rs 28,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage).